Exclusive
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
Today
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"585*GOLDEN" assessed the differences in the purchasing behavior of men and women
The results of the study show that women remain the main buyers of jewelry (65%), but since 2021 they have lost 4%, and today the share of men has increased to 35%.
Women still come shopping more often than men, but the average check for the latter is 25% higher and amounts to 9,349 rubles.
Gold remains the most popular precious metal. Thus, women's spending on gold jewelry accounted for 85% of the total, men – 90%.
Earrings have become the most popular type of products among representatives of both sexes, and this preference is more pronounced among women. The second place in terms of the number of sales was taken by rings, they were more often purchased by men. Wedding rings made up a significant share in this category.
Silver earrings became outsiders for men: they occupied only 1.8% of all men's purchases and were 2 times less common than for women.
The opposite situation is with gold rings with diamonds and precious stones – there are twice as many such jewelry in men's checks as in women's. It was the gold rings of the higher price category that showed the greatest sales growth over the past year.
The most similar behavior of the sexes was manifested in the person for whom they made purchases. In most cases, both women (88%) and men (85%) purchased jewelry and accessories specifically for women. As for men's accessories, men themselves bought them a little more often (11%) than women (7%), according to the data of "585* GOLD".
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished