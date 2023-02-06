"585*GOLDEN" assessed the differences in the purchasing behavior of men and women

The analytical center of the network "585*GOLDEN" conducted a study based on 2.4 million retail sales in 2022 to find out how the purchasing behavior of men and women in Russia differed.

The results of the study show that women remain the main buyers of jewelry (65%), but since 2021 they have lost 4%, and today the share of men has increased to 35%.

Women still come shopping more often than men, but the average check for the latter is 25% higher and amounts to 9,349 rubles.

Gold remains the most popular precious metal. Thus, women's spending on gold jewelry accounted for 85% of the total, men – 90%.

Earrings have become the most popular type of products among representatives of both sexes, and this preference is more pronounced among women. The second place in terms of the number of sales was taken by rings, they were more often purchased by men. Wedding rings made up a significant share in this category.

Silver earrings became outsiders for men: they occupied only 1.8% of all men's purchases and were 2 times less common than for women.

The opposite situation is with gold rings with diamonds and precious stones – there are twice as many such jewelry in men's checks as in women's. It was the gold rings of the higher price category that showed the greatest sales growth over the past year.

The most similar behavior of the sexes was manifested in the person for whom they made purchases. In most cases, both women (88%) and men (85%) purchased jewelry and accessories specifically for women. As for men's accessories, men themselves bought them a little more often (11%) than women (7%), according to the data of "585* GOLD".



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



