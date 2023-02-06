Registration is now open for World Diamond Congress

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that registration is now open for the 40th World Diamond Congress, which will take place in Ramat Gan, Israel from March 28 – 30, 2023.

The World Diamond Congress convenes representatives of the 29-member bourses as well as leaders of the world diamond community every three years in a different diamond centre.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last World Diamond Congress was held virtually in September 2020. However, time the event is being held as part of Israel Diamond Week, being organized by the Israel Diamond Exchange.

WFDB President Yoram Dvash said, “The 40th World Diamond Congress promises to be a very exciting event. The global diamond industry is facing many challenges today and it is important that we come together to address them. The Congress will have presentations by ministers from diamond-rich countries, as well as by senior representatives of leading diamond producers, jewellery retailers and international organizations. We invite you to join us in Israel.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



