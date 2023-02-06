Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Registration is now open for World Diamond Congress

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that registration is now open for the 40th World Diamond Congress, which will take place in Ramat Gan, Israel from March 28 – 30, 2023.
The World Diamond Congress convenes representatives of the 29-member bourses as well as leaders of the world diamond community every three years in a different diamond centre.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last World Diamond Congress was held virtually in September 2020. However, time the event is being held as part of Israel Diamond Week, being organized by the Israel Diamond Exchange.
WFDB President Yoram Dvash said, “The 40th World Diamond Congress promises to be a very exciting event. The global diamond industry is facing many challenges today and it is important that we come together to address them. The Congress will have presentations by ministers from diamond-rich countries, as well as by senior representatives of leading diamond producers, jewellery retailers and international organizations. We invite you to join us in Israel.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


