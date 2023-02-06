FCRF: Fancy colour diamonds outperform main markets in 2022

Yellow: The annual increment of the Yellow category was led by an increase of 5.6% in the Intense grade across all sizes, a 5.5% rise in the Fancy grade and 3.7% in the Vivid grade. The sharpest increase of 9% in the past year was seen in the Fancy 8-carat grade, and the Fancy Vivid 5-carat increased by 6.6%. In Q4 2022, all Yellows rose by 1.5% with no decrease seen in any segment.
Pink: In Q4 2022, Pinks of all sizes appreciated by 0.8%. 1.5 carat Pinks in the Vivid grade increased by 4.6% and were the main contributor to the overall increase. During 2022, weight categories below 8 carats presented significantly better results (with an average climb of 5.5%) than higher weight categories. The Vivid 1.5-carat grade was the highest climber among all fancy diamonds in 2022, with an increase of 9.3%.
Blue: Blue diamonds showed a moderate increase of 0.4% in the last quarter and completed a 1.8% appreciation for the whole year. In 2022, the Fancy Vivid category rose by 2.7%, outperforming the Fancy grade which increased by 1.5% and the Fancy Intense decreased by 0.3%. The highest increase of 6.4% in the Blue segment was in the 2-carat category.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished