Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

FCRF: Fancy colour diamonds outperform main markets in 2022

According to the Fancy Color Research Foundation's (FCRF) results for the Q4 and full year 2022, show the average price of all colours and sizes of fancy colour diamonds climbed by 3.9% in 2022, led by a 4.6% increase in all Yellows and followed by a 3.9% rise in Pinks and 1.8% in Blues. This climb was in contrast to the annual decline in white diamonds and other major financial markets.
Yellow: The annual increment of the Yellow category was led by an increase of 5.6% in the Intense grade across all sizes, a 5.5% rise in the Fancy grade and 3.7% in the Vivid grade. The sharpest increase of 9% in the past year was seen in the Fancy 8-carat grade, and the Fancy Vivid 5-carat increased by 6.6%. In Q4 2022, all Yellows rose by 1.5% with no decrease seen in any segment.
Pink: In Q4 2022, Pinks of all sizes appreciated by 0.8%. 1.5 carat Pinks in the Vivid grade increased by 4.6% and were the main contributor to the overall increase. During 2022, weight categories below 8 carats presented significantly better results (with an average climb of 5.5%) than higher weight categories. The Vivid 1.5-carat grade was the highest climber among all fancy diamonds in 2022, with an increase of 9.3%.
Blue: Blue diamonds showed a moderate increase of 0.4% in the last quarter and completed a 1.8% appreciation for the whole year. In 2022, the Fancy Vivid category rose by 2.7%, outperforming the Fancy grade which increased by 1.5% and the Fancy Intense decreased by 0.3%. The highest increase of 6.4% in the Blue segment was in the 2-carat category.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


