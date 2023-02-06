Asante boosts Ghana gold output with the acquisition of nearby mine

Asante Gold says its acquisition of Kinross’ 90% interest in the Chirano Gold Mine in Ghana last August, has helped it boost its output.

The miner said it is expecting production to reach 400 000 ounces this year from both Chirano and Bibiani operations compared to 350 000 ounces recorded last year.

This is expected to go beyond 400 000 ounces in 2024 and 2025 as well as more than 500 000 ounces in 2026.

Chirano, it said, has a proven track record of production.

It has produced more than 200 000 ounces per year and 2.6 million ounces since Kinross assumed ownership in 2010.

Asante said the mine had added 2.2 million ounces of gold resource to its global resource profile.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished

