Zim produces 5Mcts in 2022 – ZCDC

Zimbabwe produced 5 million carats of diamonds in 2022, according to the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

It produced 4.2 million carats in 2021, according to the country’s chamber of mines.

ZCDC chief executive Mark Mabhudhu said in a document seen by Rough&Polished at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town that the output was recorded from all the producing companies in the southern African nation.

Current diamond miners in Zimbabwe include ZCDC, Anjin and RZM Murowa.

Alrosa Zimbabwe is still exploring diamonds in the country.

He said ZCDC is also conducting extensive exploration in Marange to extend the life of the mine.

“Preliminary indications show a mine of life extending beyond 20 years,” said Mabhudhu.

“This figure will be changing as we expand operations in future.”

ZCDC has managed to go for more than 2.6 million fatality-free shifts, which Mabhudhu attributed to their zero-harm value.

“We operationalise this through our way of working, which focuses our attention on doing things safely, securely, smartly and sustainably but aggressively.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished

