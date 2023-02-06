Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Zim produces 5Mcts in 2022 – ZCDC

Zimbabwe produced 5 million carats of diamonds in 2022, according to the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
It produced 4.2 million carats in 2021, according to the country’s chamber of mines.
ZCDC chief executive Mark Mabhudhu said in a document seen by Rough&Polished at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town that the output was recorded from all the producing companies in the southern African nation.
Current diamond miners in Zimbabwe include ZCDC, Anjin and RZM Murowa.
Alrosa Zimbabwe is still exploring diamonds in the country.
He said ZCDC is also conducting extensive exploration in Marange to extend the life of the mine.
“Preliminary indications show a mine of life extending beyond 20 years,” said Mabhudhu.
“This figure will be changing as we expand operations in future.”
ZCDC has managed to go for more than 2.6 million fatality-free shifts, which Mabhudhu attributed to their zero-harm value.
“We operationalise this through our way of working, which focuses our attention on doing things safely, securely, smartly and sustainably but aggressively.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished 

