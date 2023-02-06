Barrick Gold to grow organically not through merger, acquisition – CEO

Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Barrick Gold to grow organically not through merger, acquisition – CEO

Barrick Gold does not intend to grow through merger and acquisition activities as it prefers to grow organically while targeting sustainable profitable growth. 
Company chief executive Mark Bristow’s comments follow reports that Newmont, a rival gold mining group, had launched a $16.9 billion non-binding merger proposal to take over Newcrest, an Australian major gold producer.
“We are looking at M&A possibilities all the time, but we are very mindful of the risks. When you are doing mergers of ageing assets you have to be mindful of what you are buying,” he said. Then you have to be clear on whether you are doing this just to be bigger or are you doing it for real value,” he said.
Bristow, who made a presentation at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, showed his disdain for mergers and acquisitions.
“We did not get caught up in these $1,900/oz deals. We have just been rated A3 with a stable outlook by Moody’s which is the highest rating in the sector,” he said.
“That upgrade reflects the enormous progress we have made in strengthening our balance sheet and managing our capital structure over the past three years. We also have a better asset profile today than we had four years ago.”
Bristow said Barrick is replacing the ounces it mines.
“When you are not replacing the ounces, you mine you have to keep buying regardless because otherwise, you run out. Look at what happened to Gold Fields. What drove Gold Fields to do that stupid Yamana deal was it suddenly woke up to the fact it had a cliff in front of it,” he said.
“That deal was not well considered at all. It made a lot more sense for Yamana than for Gold Fields. A merger between Gold Fields and AngloGold would be a far better and more logical option for Gold Fields.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished  

