ALTR Founder Amish Shah launches J'evar- A Fine jewelry brand made with lab-grown diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

ALTR Founder Amish Shah launches J'evar- A Fine jewelry brand made with lab-grown diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds founder Amish Shah has announced the launch of a new purpose-driven fine jewelry brand, J'evar. J'evar exclusively uses Type IIa diamonds, the purest type on Earth, with a color range between D-G and clarity ranging from VVS-VS, which means that the quality of a J'evar diamond, as defined by the combination of the gem's color and clarity, is higher than minimum of other fine jewelry luxury brands. With their superior cutting expertise, provided by the House of ALTR that delivers unrivaled beauty, scintillation, and refraction, Jevar diamonds sparkle with a ferocity that far exceeds most diamonds.
"J'evar is a revolutionary fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating sustainable and beautiful jewelry." says Amish Shah, Founder of J'evar. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new brand under the creative direction of world-renowned marketing Guru, David Lipman, igniting a new vision for fine jewelry with lab grown diamonds."
J'evar is fiercely committed to the highest standards of social and ethical behavior and environmental stewardship. In contrast to earth-mined diamonds, where one carat requires disturbing approximately 100 square feet of land, J'evar's jewelry-making processes do not disturb an inch of soil. J'evar's digital store is powered by renewable energy and even the shipping is carbon neutral by design. At J'evar, purity is not just a buzzword; it is a standard of beauty that is incorporated in every step of production and design. From water conservation to recycled metals to shipping processes, the brand is dedicated to positively impacting the environment. J'evar is Jewelry with a Conscience. Visit www.jevar.co to learn more about J'evar and shop for their new sustainable and beautiful lab-grown diamond fine jewelry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

