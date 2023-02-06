ALTR Founder Amish Shah launches J'evar- A Fine jewelry brand made with lab-grown diamonds

"J'evar is a revolutionary fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating sustainable and beautiful jewelry." says Amish Shah, Founder of J'evar. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new brand under the creative direction of world-renowned marketing Guru, David Lipman, igniting a new vision for fine jewelry with lab grown diamonds."
J'evar is fiercely committed to the highest standards of social and ethical behavior and environmental stewardship. In contrast to earth-mined diamonds, where one carat requires disturbing approximately 100 square feet of land, J'evar's jewelry-making processes do not disturb an inch of soil. J'evar's digital store is powered by renewable energy and even the shipping is carbon neutral by design. At J'evar, purity is not just a buzzword; it is a standard of beauty that is incorporated in every step of production and design. From water conservation to recycled metals to shipping processes, the brand is dedicated to positively impacting the environment. J'evar is Jewelry with a Conscience. Visit www.jevar.co to learn more about J'evar and shop for their new sustainable and beautiful lab-grown diamond fine jewelry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished