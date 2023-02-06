Angola’s Chitotolo eyes higher diamond output this year

The Sociedade Mineira do Chitotolo, a partnership between Endiama, ITM Mining and Lumanhe, which has alluvial diamond mining operations in the Lunda-Norte province is targeting to produce 281 000 carats this year.

The company said in a document gleaned by Rough&Polished at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town that it is also expecting a diamond revenue of about $49 million.

“For the next years, the company expects to maintain the production average levels as planned to the current year of around 208 000 carats,” it said.

Chitotolo produced an average of 206 000 carats and revenue of $31 million per year in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the company said that it would in future concentrate on kimberlite mining, should its exploration activities yield results.

The Chitotolo partners commenced work in late 1996.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished





