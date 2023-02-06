Saiyam Mehra takes over as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman of GJC

The Installation ceremony of the Committee of Administration (COA) of India’s prestigious gems and jewellery industry body the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) concluded in Mumbai. Attended by more than 200 prominent jewellers from across India, Saiyam Mehra the New Chairman of GJC and Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC took official charge of the Council.

Ashish Pethe, Immediate Past Chairman, said, “It was two years back when I took an oath of the office of COA in Goa. Now, the time has come to hand over Chairmanship to Saiyam Mehra. I hope I have done justice to the task entrusted to me. I thank my entire board for reposing faith in me and giving me the privilege to lead this august organization.”

Speaking on the occasion, Saiyam Mehra, Chairman GJC said, “I am thankful to the entire COA for having faith in me to lead this prestigious organization as its Chairman. As the chairman of GJC, I shall continue the legacy of my predecessors and strive for the betterment of the entire gems and jewellery fraternity. I shall endorse the COA's vision and address the interest of all our esteemed members through activating each zone with the formation of zone-wise committees that will take care of zonal activities".



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished