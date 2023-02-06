Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

Saiyam Mehra takes over as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman of GJC

The Installation ceremony of the Committee of Administration (COA) of India’s prestigious gems and jewellery industry body the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) concluded in Mumbai. Attended by more than 200 prominent jewellers from across India, Saiyam Mehra the New Chairman of GJC and Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC took official charge of the Council.
Ashish Pethe, Immediate Past Chairman, said, “It was two years back when I took an oath of the office of COA in Goa. Now, the time has come to hand over Chairmanship to Saiyam Mehra. I hope I have done justice to the task entrusted to me. I thank my entire board for reposing faith in me and giving me the privilege to lead this august organization.”
Speaking on the occasion, Saiyam Mehra, Chairman GJC said, “I am thankful to the entire COA for having faith in me to lead this prestigious organization as its Chairman. As the chairman of GJC, I shall continue the legacy of my predecessors and strive for the betterment of the entire gems and jewellery fraternity. I shall endorse the COA's vision and address the interest of all our esteemed members through activating each zone with the formation of zone-wise committees that will take care of zonal activities".

