Angola plans to produce 12Mcts in 2023

Angola is planning to produce 12 million carats of rough diamonds worth $2.1 billion in 2023, according to the state-owned diamond company, Endiama.

Data from the diamond company seen by Rough&Polished at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town shows that the country produced about 8,8 million carats last year worth $1.96 billion.

Endiama said it is also expecting production in the country to increase to about 14.5 million carats and a gross income of $2.49 billion in 2024.

The company said it is also this year planning an evolution of the semi-industrial production cooperatives into industrial exploitation companies as well as increase its participation in the diamond value chain through the stimulation of cutting and jewellery.

Meanwhile, the state-owned firm said it will intensify the execution of prospecting works in the Luachimba, Xamacanda and Sangamina projects.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished





