Caviar released a golden Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Image credit: Caviar

The international luxury brand Caviar, specializing in the jewelry design of smartphones and accessories, presented the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra collection.The collection includes smartphones in the Art Deco style with references to the works of famous creators, "gangster" phones with decorative weapons and sports classics for fans of racing supercars.The gold Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth a little less than 4 million rubles became the unconditional flagship of the line. Its case is made of 18-carat gold and decorated with diamonds.Prices for the collection of exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra start from 444,000 rubles for Rage 256 GB.Caviar has been surprising fans with luxury versions of Samsung and Apple gadgets for 12 years.