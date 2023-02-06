Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Caviar released a golden Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Image credit: Caviar
The international luxury brand Caviar, specializing in the jewelry design of smartphones and accessories, presented the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra collection.
The collection includes smartphones in the Art Deco style with references to the works of famous creators, "gangster" phones with decorative weapons and sports classics for fans of racing supercars.
The gold Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth a little less than 4 million rubles became the unconditional flagship of the line. Its case is made of 18-carat gold and decorated with diamonds.
Prices for the collection of exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra start from 444,000 rubles for Rage 256 GB.
Caviar has been surprising fans with luxury versions of Samsung and Apple gadgets for 12 years.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished