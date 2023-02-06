Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 300th Global Showroom in Dallas, USA

Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 300th Global Showroom in Dallas, USA

The 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, USA, according to a press release from the company.
Ms Susan Fletcher, Collin County Commissioner and Mr Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco, Texas, jointly inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations. The event was virtually attended by Mr M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group; Mr KP Abdul Salam, Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group; Mr O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, other team members, well-wishers and dignitaries.
The new showroom in Dallas has a stunning display of more than 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries across gold, diamonds, precious gems and platinum, catering to the design preferences of those residing in and around Dallas.
MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group said:
"It is a moment of great pride for us as we touch the 300th mark with this new showroom in Dallas, USA. We started off with a small showroom in Calicut, Kerala, India and today, in less than 30 years, we have a strong retail presence of 300 showrooms across 10 countries; all thanks to our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders."
Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, "We are very excited about our future growth plan and will immediately be expanding into new markets, including the UK, Bangladesh, Australia and Canada, followed by Egypt, Turkey & South Africa."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

