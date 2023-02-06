Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 300th Global Showroom in Dallas, USA

The 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, USA, according to a press release from the company.

Ms Susan Fletcher, Collin County Commissioner and Mr Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco, Texas, jointly inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations. The event was virtually attended by Mr M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group; Mr KP Abdul Salam, Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group; Mr O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, other team members, well-wishers and dignitaries.

The new showroom in Dallas has a stunning display of more than 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries across gold, diamonds, precious gems and platinum, catering to the design preferences of those residing in and around Dallas.

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group said:

"It is a moment of great pride for us as we touch the 300th mark with this new showroom in Dallas, USA. We started off with a small showroom in Calicut, Kerala, India and today, in less than 30 years, we have a strong retail presence of 300 showrooms across 10 countries; all thanks to our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders."

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, "We are very excited about our future growth plan and will immediately be expanding into new markets, including the UK, Bangladesh, Australia and Canada, followed by Egypt, Turkey & South Africa."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



