Newmont launches $17bn bid for Australia's Newcrest

Newmont Mining has launched a $17bn all-share bid for Australian rival Newcrest in an attempt to create the world’s biggest gold mining company, sharecast.com reported.

The US-listed firm, which is already the world’s largest gold miner by output, has pitched its offer at a 21% premium to Newcrest’s last closing share price.

Newcrest said its board is considering the proposal.

“We believe a combination of Newmont and Newcrest presents a powerful value proposition to our respective shareholders, workforce and the communities in which we operate,” Newmont boss Tom Palmer said.

Newcrest makes most of its revenue from gold and is increasing its focus on copper as demand for electric car batteries rises. It has mines in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





