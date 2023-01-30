South Africa mining industry records lowest fatalities in 2022 – minister

Image credit: Investing in African Mining Indaba

The South African mining industry recorded 49 fatalities in 2022, which is the lowest-ever number of fatalities recorded in history, according to a senior government official.Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that this represents a 34% improvement year-on-year compared to 74 fatalities recorded in 2021.“This is a milestone, not a target, that must be acknowledged and communicated by the industry as part of its achievements to change the reputation and image of the industry in the public eye,” he said.“It is also important to note that there has been no mine disaster recorded in the past three years. This is a result of concerted efforts by all social partners who actively participated in health and safety campaigns throughout the years.“However, we must redouble our efforts to achieve zero harm in the mining industry, as one life lost is one too many.”Meanwhile, Gwede decried the losses recorded last year across all commodities due to power disruptions in the country.He said it is estimated that load-shedding (power cuts) cost the economy about R1 billion a day.“In November 2022, mining production contracted by 09% marking a 10th consecutive month of contraction in volumes produced,” said Gwede.