Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
Today
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
South Africa mining industry records lowest fatalities in 2022 – minister
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that this represents a 34% improvement year-on-year compared to 74 fatalities recorded in 2021.
Image credit: Investing in African Mining Indaba
“This is a milestone, not a target, that must be acknowledged and communicated by the industry as part of its achievements to change the reputation and image of the industry in the public eye,” he said.
“It is also important to note that there has been no mine disaster recorded in the past three years. This is a result of concerted efforts by all social partners who actively participated in health and safety campaigns throughout the years.
“However, we must redouble our efforts to achieve zero harm in the mining industry, as one life lost is one too many.”
Meanwhile, Gwede decried the losses recorded last year across all commodities due to power disruptions in the country.
He said it is estimated that load-shedding (power cuts) cost the economy about R1 billion a day.
“In November 2022, mining production contracted by 09% marking a 10th consecutive month of contraction in volumes produced,” said Gwede.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished