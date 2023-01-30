African Mining Indaba begins

Today News

The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba, which is considered one of the continent’s largest gatherings of mining companies, investors and government representatives, commenced Monday in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 2023 Mining Indaba theme is ‘Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply’.

Organisers of the event said the extensive programme provides thought-leadership and networking opportunities with a focus on the future of mining as well as tackling key topics facing the industry to drive investment opportunities into Africa.

More than 7,000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the conference.

This year’s Mining Indaba will host the largest gathering of senior government officials with 40 ministers and 20 high commissioners and ambassadors expected to be part of the proceedings.

“In addition to the most comprehensive programme of speakers, Mining Indaba 2023 offers unequalled opportunities for miners, suppliers, financiers, investors and government leaders,” said the portfolio director for Investing in African Mining Indaba, Simon Ford.

“For almost three decades, Mining Indaba is the place where the mining community comes together to share and create dialogue that can spark change and ultimately, drive investment.”

South African president Cyril Rhamaposa and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart are expected to address the gathering.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished





