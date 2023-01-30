Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
Today
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
African Mining Indaba begins
The 2023 Mining Indaba theme is ‘Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply’.
Organisers of the event said the extensive programme provides thought-leadership and networking opportunities with a focus on the future of mining as well as tackling key topics facing the industry to drive investment opportunities into Africa.
More than 7,000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the conference.
This year’s Mining Indaba will host the largest gathering of senior government officials with 40 ministers and 20 high commissioners and ambassadors expected to be part of the proceedings.
“In addition to the most comprehensive programme of speakers, Mining Indaba 2023 offers unequalled opportunities for miners, suppliers, financiers, investors and government leaders,” said the portfolio director for Investing in African Mining Indaba, Simon Ford.
“For almost three decades, Mining Indaba is the place where the mining community comes together to share and create dialogue that can spark change and ultimately, drive investment.”
South African president Cyril Rhamaposa and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart are expected to address the gathering.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, from Cape Town, South Africa, Rough&Polished