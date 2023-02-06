Princess of Monaco in the most expensive diamond tiara at the coronation of Charles III

Princess Charlene of Monaco, together with her husband Prince Albert, may appear at the May coronation of Charles III in a tiara, which is called the most expensive of all diamond tiaras.

According to the Italian edition of Marie-Claire magazine, the first lady of Monaco should wear the Diamond Foam Tiara, specially made for her wedding to Prince Albert in 2011.

The jewelry was created by Lorenz Bäumer, a jeweler from the Place Vendome in Paris, who with his masterpiece interrupted the jewelry tradition of the longest ruling royal dynasty in the world, whose descendants were regular customers of the Van Cleef &Arpels jewelry house.

The Diamond Foam Tiara seems to be woven from "waves" of white gold, decorated with diamonds at the ends. The weight of the largest of them is 8 carats, and in total the jewelry weighs 60 carats.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





