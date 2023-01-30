Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

Indian LGD industry looks to tap global opportunity with Government support

According to Indian G&J industry sources, while the Union Budget 2023-24 support to the LGD sector may not have any big impact on the country's overall gems and jewellery exports, it could be a decision to tap an opportunity of the future.
India's Finance Minister, who also decreased import duty on LGDs to nil from 5% to reduce the cost of production said: "To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, a research and development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years."
India is a global leader in cutting and polishing natural diamonds contributing about three-fourths of the global turnover by value, and LGD is now a very small but growing segment.
However, with the depletion in deposits of natural diamonds, the industry world over is moving towards LGDs and it holds huge promise for the future. Exporters also feel diamond-cutting hubs like Surat can become one of the leading manufacturing centers in the world for LGDs.
Another factor for the shift to LGD is that many customers feel some natural diamonds mined from some of the African countries and other parts of the world are directly or indirectly associated with 'blood money,' linked to terrorism, drugs and smuggling.
Cost is another reason why LGD is gaining popularity as many youngsters see it as a replacement for very costly natural diamonds. The cost of production of lab diamonds has been reduced by 90% in the last decade due to the advancement of technology. Now the cost of a lab-grown diamond can be 30-50% cheaper than natural diamonds according to its finish and quality.

