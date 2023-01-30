Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Anglo American Platinum refined output down 25% in 2022

Anglo American Platinum’s production of refined platinum group metal (PGM) fell 25% in 2022 due to the delayed Polokwane smelter rebuild, and power outages, coupled with lower mine output and grades.
The company said its refined PGM output was 3.8 million ounces in 2022 compared to 5.1 million ounces in 2021.
Refined production guidance for 2023 is between 3.6 million ounces and 4 million ounces, subject to the impact of power cuts by South African state power utility Eskom.
The Polokwane smelter was delayed in October 2022 due to the delivery of sub-standard materials for furnace construction.
It was, however, completed in December 2022.
Anglo said PGMs sales volumes decreased by 25% to 3,86 million, in line with refined production. 
The full-year average realised basket price was $2,551/PGM ounce, reflecting lower market prices.
Meanwhile, its competitor Impala Platinum said it lost about 38,000 refined PGM ounces in the six months ended 31 December 2022, nearly 3% of total refined output, owing to power cuts.
Its refined output eased 9% to 1.476 million ounces in the six months compared to 1.617 million ounces in the same period last year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

