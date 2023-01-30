Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Zim High Court orders release of Vast’s rough diamonds

The High Court of Zimbabwe has granted a default order against the minister of mines relating to the release of Vast Resources’ 129,400 carats of rough diamonds held in safe custody at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
The mining company said the court order should allow for the initiation of a lawful and transparent process for the release of the Historic Parcel into its possession to be independently cleaned and valued to sell via a tender process. 
It said the final quality assortment of the parcel will be determined when the stones are in the company’s possession and can be independently cleaned and valued.
“Despite taking longer than anticipated, I am very pleased to announce that after many years of hard work and discussion with the Zimbabwean Government, the matter regarding the release of the Historic Parcel has now been amicably settled in a manner supported by an Order of the High Court of Zimbabwe,” said Vast chief executive Andrew Prelea.
“This demonstrates the Zimbabwe Government’s and in particular [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa’s commitment to resolving legacy issues related to investment in Zimbabwe in a transparent and legal manner for the mutual benefit of investors and the country and we now look forward to the releasing of the historic parcel to the company.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

