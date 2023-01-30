Moscow to host exhibition “Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art"

The Amber Plaza Exhibition Center in Moscow will host the exhibition "Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art" on February 24 - March 26.It will be a part of the Moscow Gem Festival under the auspices of the Clioexpo company, which has been holding the Symphony of Gems exhibition-and-fair on a monthly basis for 28 years, as well as large-scale thematic exhibitions Gems of Russia at the Vernadsky State Geological Museum (held in 1998, 2002 and 2006).The ideological leader and inspirer of the new project is Yuri Vasilenko.The mission of the project is to attract unique works of cutting and jewelry art masters from Russia’s provinces into a single exhibition space and present them to art professionals and a wide range of viewers; to acquaint with the works of young authors working in these areas and help them reach a wide audience.Participation in the exhibition is free for all artists. The main selection criteria are talent, unique artistic embodiment, and high professionalism.To advertise and promote such craftsmen, the organizers launched a website, "Masters of Russia," where all submitted works are presented; also, they published one thousand copies of the exhibition catalog, which included works accepted for participation in the exhibition and in the competition for the best product in ten nominations.The exhibition “Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art. Moscow Gem Festival” will present, as the name implies, stone-cutting products, jewelry, Florentine mosaics, specimens of collectible minerals and cut gems.The geography of the project covers the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, the Kostroma region, Penza, Irkutsk, Chelyabinsk, Yakutia, Izhevsk, Novosibirsk, Volgorechensk, Rostov, and Barnaul.More than 80 authors, jewelry and stone-cutting enterprises and workshops will take part in the exhibition, including the Lobortas Classical Jewelry House, Chamovskikh, Moiseikin, Kabarovskikh YUD, masters of jewelry and stone-cutting art Eduard Nikitin, Sergey Falkin, famous cutters of colored stones Dmitry Samorukov and Eduard Akhmetshin, unique mosaic masters Alexei Zagorsky and Irina Klinova.For the first time, those who visited the exhibition will see the three-dimensional mosaic "The Urals Forges Victory" (Museum of the Ural Technical School "Rifey"), the quartz sculpture "Souls" (stone carver O. Poptsova), the smoky quartz figure "Dream" (artist-sculptor N. Bakut) and much more, in particular, the products of young jewelers and stone-cutters of the Baikalkvartssamotsvety company and the Sharonov Academy of Jewelry Art.