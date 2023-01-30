Gem Diamonds 2022 output dips on low ore treated

Gem Diamonds’ rough output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped 7% to 106 704 carats in 2022 compared to 115 335 carats produced in 2021.

Letšeng’s plants treated a total of 5,5 million tonnes of ore during the period against 6,1 million tonnes, a year earlier.

The 11% reduction in total ore tonnes treated in 2022 compared to 2021 was mainly driven by the expiry of Alluvial Ventures’ processing contract on 30 June 2022 as planned to allow for the waste stripping of the new cutback in the Main pipe to commence.

“The reduction in ore tonnes treated for 2022 consequently impacted the carats recovered for the year negatively,” said Gem Diamonds.

The miner realised $188.6 million in 2022 from 107 498 carats sold at an average price of $1,755 per carat.

It sold 109 697 carats in 2021 at an average price of $1,835 per carat, realising $201.3 million.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

