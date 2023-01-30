Exclusive

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Ruhan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Gem Diamonds 2022 output dips on low ore treated

Gem Diamonds’ rough output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped 7% to 106 704 carats in 2022 compared to 115 335 carats produced in 2021.
Letšeng’s plants treated a total of 5,5 million tonnes of ore during the period against 6,1 million tonnes, a year earlier.
The 11% reduction in total ore tonnes treated in 2022 compared to 2021 was mainly driven by the expiry of Alluvial Ventures’ processing contract on 30 June 2022 as planned to allow for the waste stripping of the new cutback in the Main pipe to commence.
“The reduction in ore tonnes treated for 2022 consequently impacted the carats recovered for the year negatively,” said Gem Diamonds.
The miner realised $188.6 million in 2022 from 107 498 carats sold at an average price of $1,755 per carat.
It sold 109 697 carats in 2021 at an average price of $1,835 per carat, realising $201.3 million.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
