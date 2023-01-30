De Beers boosts 2022 output to 34,6Mct, average price up 35% to $197/ct

De Beers produced 34,6 million carats in 2022, a growth of 7% compared to about 32,3 million carats in 2021, according to data released by Anglo American.

Botswana operations remained the leading contributor of rough diamonds to De Beers as it produced 24,1 million carats compared to 22,3 million carats, a year earlier.

De Beers’ South African operations recorded an output of 5,5 million carats against 5,3 million produced in 2021.

Namibian operations produced 2,1 million carats compared to about 1,5 million carats, the previous year.

The group registered an 11% drop in output in Canada as it produced 2,8 million carats compared to about 3,2 million carats in 2021.

Meanwhile, De Beers’ fourth quarter rough diamond production increased by 6% to 8.2 million carats from about 7,7 million carats, a year earlier, reflecting strong operational performance across the assets, partially offset by the planned completion of the final cut at Venetia's open pit.

Its production guidance for 2023 is between 30 million and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions.

Anglo said midstream polished diamond inventories continued to build in the fourth quarter, as retailers restocked more cautiously amidst the growing economic uncertainty.

This, it said, led to downward pressure on wholesale polished prices.

Anglo said the full-year consolidated average realised price increased by 35% to $197 per carat compared to the previous year’s $146 per carat, driven by a 23% increase in the rough diamond price index, as well as selling a larger proportion of higher value rough diamonds in the first half of the year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



