Belgium still opposes sanctions against Russian diamonds

The tenth package of European Union sanctions against Russia, expected on February 24, will not include a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, writes the Belgian newspaper L’Echo.

European "hawks", led by Poland and the Baltic states, want to include the Russian diamond sector in the sanctions list at any cost.

Belgium behind the scenes, the newspaper writes, still opposes this, offering as an alternative to create a system for tracking the origin of rough diamonds.

L’Echo notes that every time the European Union discusses a new package of sanctions against Russia, the Kiev authorities demand that Brussels include Russian diamonds in the list.

However, the Belgian Government, for its part, is making every effort to prevent this step and, as a result, to prevent the collapse of the Antwerp diamond industry, which is the world's largest center of trade in rough diamonds and diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



