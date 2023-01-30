Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah reacts to India's Union Budget 2023-24

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) applauds the pro-reform and export growth-oriented budget by Hon. Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein is listed 7 priorities outlining people-centric agenda of ease of living and doing business to take on global challenges as well as for stimulating exports.
Vipul Shah, Chairman-GJEPC thanked the Government for accepting its recommendation for promoting indigenous manufacturing of the emerging Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) sector by providing Research grants to IIT for 5 years and also reducing Customs Duty on LGD seeds to zero from 5%.
In addition, the Central government has also accepted to have clear segregation Customs (IT HS) codes for Silver and Platinum studded Lab grown jewellery for better differentiation and identification at the consumer level. Another positive pro-growth move is that the conversion of physical gold into digital gold will not attract capital gains tax. Besides, the increase in the allocation for the Interest Equalization Scheme will help in supporting exports, particularly by MSMEs, and may result in increasing the subvention support as demanded by the exporters in view of rising interest rates.
The Indian gem and jewellery industry had recommended a reduction in import duty on gold, silver and platinum, which has not been considered in the Budget. GJEPC will continue to pursue the same with the Government for the overall welfare of the industry.
While appreciating the emphasis on exports, GJEPC welcomed the revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs and the Government’s assurance of returning 95 per cent of the forfeited amount to the enterprises in event of contract failure during COVID-19 by MSMEs.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished  


