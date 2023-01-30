Harmony on track to meet full-year production guidance

Harmony says guidance for the financial year 2023 remains unchanged at 1,4 million to 1,5 million ounces of gold and gold equivalents, at an all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of below R900 000/kg.

The miner said it recovered between 720 000 ounces (22 394kg) and 745 000 ounces (23 171kg) of gold in the first half of the financial year 2023 or a six-month period ended 31 December 2022 from its underground mines in South Africa.

In line with guidance, the AISC for the first half was below R900 000/kg.

“Despite the ongoing electricity shortages and supply chain disruptions, total gold production increased quarter-on-quarter,” it said.

“This production increase was mainly as a result of improved underground recovered grades in quarter two of the financial year 2023, which were higher than the 5.45 to 5.60g/t guided earlier this year.”

Meanwhile, Harmony said it also received all necessary permits and approvals for the Kareerand tailings storage facility expansion at Mine Waste Solutions towards the end of the second quarter of the financial year 2023.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

