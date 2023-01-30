Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Harmony on track to meet full-year production guidance

Harmony says guidance for the financial year 2023 remains unchanged at 1,4 million to 1,5 million ounces of gold and gold equivalents, at an all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of below R900 000/kg. 
The miner said it recovered between 720 000 ounces (22 394kg) and 745 000 ounces (23 171kg) of gold in the first half of the financial year 2023 or a six-month period ended 31 December 2022 from its underground mines in South Africa. 
In line with guidance, the AISC for the first half was below R900 000/kg. 
“Despite the ongoing electricity shortages and supply chain disruptions, total gold production increased quarter-on-quarter,” it said.
“This production increase was mainly as a result of improved underground recovered grades in quarter two of the financial year 2023, which were higher than the 5.45 to 5.60g/t guided earlier this year.” 
Meanwhile, Harmony said it also received all necessary permits and approvals for the Kareerand tailings storage facility expansion at Mine Waste Solutions towards the end of the second quarter of the financial year 2023.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
