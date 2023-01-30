Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

BlueRock resumes Kareevlei operations

BlueRock Diamonds resumed operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa last Wednesday, following discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
The diamond junior said there was no disruption to operations when the plant restarted as there was sufficient stock on the ore stockpile and run-of-mine pad.
"The major remedial action was the installation of a fire-retardant conveyor belt and activation of proximity distance sensors on the plant at the mining operation," it said. 
Operations at the mine had been suspended at the behest of the DMRE officials.
The officials cited Sections 54 and 55 of the Mines Health and Safety Act when they instructed BluRock to suspend activities at the mine until they rectify the identified contraventions.
The sections address an inspector's power to deal with dangerous conditions and the power to order compliance.
The miner disagreed with the officials' findings.
"It is emphasized that the contraventions which were identified do not place employees or other workers on the site at risk, and management is of the opinion that the instruction to suspend operations is not appropriate given the nature of the findings," said BlueRock at the time.

