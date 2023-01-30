Exclusive

30 january 2023

23 january 2023

16 january 2023

09 january 2023

26 december 2022

Pan African H2 gold output dips

Today
News

Pan African registered gold production of 92,307 ounces (oz) in the six months ended 31 December 2022 compared to 108,085 oz, a year earlier.
Company chief executive Cobus Loots said the reduced gold production over the past half year can primarily be attributed to the performance of the Barberton Mines underground operations.
Barberton Mines produced 32,022oz during the period under consideration from 39,991oz recorded in the second half of 2021.

Operation

Six month ended 31 December 2021

Six month ended 31 December 2022

Barberton Mines - Underground

39,991

32,022

Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant

9,126

10,012

Elikhulu

25,900

25,830

Evander Mines – Underground and surface sources

33,068

24 443*

Total ounces produced

108,085

92,307

Source: Pan African

"We believe that the concrete measures being implemented at this operation will result in a significant improvement during the second half of the financial year and in the years ahead," he said.
"The balance of our portfolio delivered in line with expectations, despite disruptions to our electricity supply and inclement weather conditions impacting operations."
Loots said Pan African will maintain production guidance of 195,000oz to 205,000oz for the full year, subject to consistency in electricity supply in South Africa.
Meanwhile, the group successfully commissioned the first fire assay multi-element analytical laboratory in Sudan. 
This laboratory, it said, will be used for the analyses of all of the company's exploration samples being extracted from the Block 12 exploration concessions granted by the Sudan Ministry of Mines.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




