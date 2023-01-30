Pan African H2 gold output dips

Pan African registered gold production of 92,307 ounces (oz) in the six months ended 31 December 2022 compared to 108,085 oz, a year earlier.

Company chief executive Cobus Loots said the reduced gold production over the past half year can primarily be attributed to the performance of the Barberton Mines underground operations.

Barberton Mines produced 32,022oz during the period under consideration from 39,991oz recorded in the second half of 2021.





Operation Six month ended 31 December 2021 Six month ended 31 December 2022 Barberton Mines - Underground 39,991 32,022 Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant 9,126 10,012 Elikhulu 25,900 25,830 Evander Mines – Underground and surface sources 33,068 24 443* Total ounces produced 108,085 92,307

"We believe that the concrete measures being implemented at this operation will result in a significant improvement during the second half of the financial year and in the years ahead," he said.

"The balance of our portfolio delivered in line with expectations, despite disruptions to our electricity supply and inclement weather conditions impacting operations."

Loots said Pan African will maintain production guidance of 195,000oz to 205,000oz for the full year, subject to consistency in electricity supply in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the group successfully commissioned the first fire assay multi-element analytical laboratory in Sudan.

This laboratory, it said, will be used for the analyses of all of the company's exploration samples being extracted from the Block 12 exploration concessions granted by the Sudan Ministry of Mines.



