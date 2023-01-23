Exclusive
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
Yesterday
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
Over the past year, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18%
“As per the results of 2022, people became more interested in the profession of a jeweler: applicant activity in the jewelry industry increased by 11%. Experts attribute this trend to an increase in the number of online jewelry sales channels and higher online orders,” says Avito Jobs in a press release distributed on the occasion of the holiday.
According to the service, the median salary in Russia’s jewelry industry increased by 18% year-on-year and amounted to 50,000 rubles. Wages above the median are offered by jewelry companies and production facilities in Samara (65,000 rubles), Omsk (62,500 rubles), Kaliningrad and Moscow (60,000 rubles each), and St. Petersburg (57,500 rubles). At the same time, the level of income earned by jewelers directly depends on their experience and qualifications. In January, vacancies in Kostroma and Moscow became one of the highest paid offers at Avito Jobs.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished