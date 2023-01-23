Over the past year, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18%

According to the Avito Jobs Internet Service whose platform attracts more than 1.7 million employers including medium and small businesses, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18% over the past year, which is a good news for the Jeweler's Day celebrated today.

“As per the results of 2022, people became more interested in the profession of a jeweler: applicant activity in the jewelry industry increased by 11%. Experts attribute this trend to an increase in the number of online jewelry sales channels and higher online orders,” says Avito Jobs in a press release distributed on the occasion of the holiday.

According to the service, the median salary in Russia’s jewelry industry increased by 18% year-on-year and amounted to 50,000 rubles. Wages above the median are offered by jewelry companies and production facilities in Samara (65,000 rubles), Omsk (62,500 rubles), Kaliningrad and Moscow (60,000 rubles each), and St. Petersburg (57,500 rubles). At the same time, the level of income earned by jewelers directly depends on their experience and qualifications. In January, vacancies in Kostroma and Moscow became one of the highest paid offers at Avito Jobs.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





