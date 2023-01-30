B2Gold sets target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030

B2Gold has set a target to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.

The gold miner said it recognises that climate change is a critical global challenge and understands that it must act accordingly.

To achieve the company’s GHG emission reduction target, B2Gold is pursuing initiatives to increase the proportion of renewable energy sources, electrify operations, and improve energy efficiency.

B2Gold’s Otjikoto and Fekola operations both maintain fully autonomous hybrid power plants consisting of 5.8 megawatts and 30 MWac solar installed capacity, respectively.

Meanwhile, the gold miner also said that it is expanding its Fekola solar plant, which is currently in the detailed design stage.

The Fekola solar plant expansion is expected to increase solar power capacity by 22 MWac, reduce GHG emissions by approximately 24,000 tonnes per year and reduce heavy fuel oil consumption by an average of 7.6 million litres per year.

Construction of the Fekola solar plant expansion project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and is estimated to be complete in the third quarter of 2024.



