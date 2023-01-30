Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

B2Gold sets target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030

B2Gold has set a target to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.
The gold miner said it recognises that climate change is a critical global challenge and understands that it must act accordingly. 
To achieve the company’s GHG emission reduction target, B2Gold is pursuing initiatives to increase the proportion of renewable energy sources, electrify operations, and improve energy efficiency. 
B2Gold’s Otjikoto and Fekola operations both maintain fully autonomous hybrid power plants consisting of 5.8 megawatts and 30 MWac solar installed capacity, respectively.
Meanwhile, the gold miner also said that it is expanding its Fekola solar plant, which is currently in the detailed design stage. 
The Fekola solar plant expansion is expected to increase solar power capacity by 22 MWac, reduce GHG emissions by approximately 24,000 tonnes per year and reduce heavy fuel oil consumption by an average of 7.6 million litres per year. 
Construction of the Fekola solar plant expansion project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and is estimated to be complete in the third quarter of 2024.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

