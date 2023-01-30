Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Implats further extends longstop date for RBPlat buyout

Impala Platinum (Implats) has further extended the date set for fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent to its buyout offer to Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders to March 31.
It said this was due to the regulatory delays in the issuance of the compliance certificate by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP).
The JSE will then approve the listing of the offer consideration shares. 
Implats previously requested that the JSE approval for listing the offer consideration shares be withdrawn, due to the delays in the issuance of the compliance certificate.
The platinum miner said it continues to engage with the TRP constructively to resolve the delay in issuing the compliance certificate and reserve its rights in the event the issue is not timeously resolved.
Implats said the closing date of the offer will be extended to 24 February and continues to reserve the right to further extend this date in its sole discretion.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

