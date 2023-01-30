Implats further extends longstop date for RBPlat buyout

Impala Platinum (Implats) has further extended the date set for fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent to its buyout offer to Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders to March 31.

It said this was due to the regulatory delays in the issuance of the compliance certificate by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP).

The JSE will then approve the listing of the offer consideration shares.

Implats previously requested that the JSE approval for listing the offer consideration shares be withdrawn, due to the delays in the issuance of the compliance certificate.

The platinum miner said it continues to engage with the TRP constructively to resolve the delay in issuing the compliance certificate and reserve its rights in the event the issue is not timeously resolved.

Implats said the closing date of the offer will be extended to 24 February and continues to reserve the right to further extend this date in its sole discretion.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

