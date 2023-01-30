Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Asian gold dealers offer hefty discounts as high prices dent sales

Today
News

Physical gold dealers in India offered the steepest discounts in 10 months this week to lure customers, as a sharp rally in local prices squeezed demand in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer.
Local gold prices hit an all-time high of $700.02 per 10 grams this week, forcing dealers to offer discounts of as much as $42 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, versus a discount of $24 last week. Dealers and jewellers have been postponing purchases in hopes the government would cut import duty in the upcoming budget.
Trading in top consumer China was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. The easing of restrictions in China and the normalising of arrangements with the West augers well for the macro as well as for gold specifically. However, concerns remain over the sharp downturn in physical sales from price-sensitive India.
Hong Kong markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday, with premiums of $0.50-$2.50 quoted over global spot prices for the rest of the week. Dealers in Singapore and Japan said individuals sold gold to cash in on higher prices.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version