De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Silver imports to India touch record high in 2022

Silver imports to India touched a record high last year. India imported a total of 9,450 tonnes of silver in the 2022 calendar year. The previous high for silver imports was 8,093 tonnes in 2015.
From July to October, nearly 4,700 tonnes of silver have been imported. July witnessed the highest-ever monthly import of 1,700 tonnes. Domestic supply was around 700-750 tonnes and demand was estimated to be 9,000 tonnes last year.
The rising demand for silver from industry, jewellery and silverware fabricators is the main reason for this high import. As per experts, electrical and solar panel makers had a big share in industry demand. 40% of silver is estimated to have been consumed by industry, 30% by investors and the rest by silver jewellery and silverware/artefacts makers.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

