ALROSA to allocate 100 million rubles for the implementation of IT projects in Yakutia

Today News

Over the next three years ALROSA will allocate 100 million rubles to support innovations and implement projects aimed at import substitution of software – primarily in the diamond mining industry.

The corresponding donation agreement was signed by Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, and Vasily Efimov, Director of the Innovation Development Fund of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The funds allocated to the fund will be used during 2023-2025 for joint development of software products by IT companies of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The main areas of application of IT solutions: geological exploration, mining and enrichment, maintenance and repair of equipment, industrial safety, etc. The software being developed should take into account the current needs of ALROSA in terms of import substitution.

To implement the agreement a special Council will be formed, which will include representatives of ALROSA and the Innovation Development Fund of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Among other things, the Council will approve the list and amount of funding for IT projects, their implementation schedule, technical specifications, etc.

According to Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA is currently implementing several dozen projects in the field of digitalization of production, which cover almost all areas and business processes. Some of the IT solutions are developed and implemented by specialists of the company itself.

At the same time, the need for modern software is growing every year, the increase in production efficiency increasingly depends on the introduction of complex software, which also needs to be adapted to the specifics of mining and specifically ALROSA.

This task has become even more urgent against the background of the withdrawal of a number of foreign developers from the market, the CEO of ALROSA said.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





