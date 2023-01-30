Exclusive
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
ALROSA to allocate 100 million rubles for the implementation of IT projects in Yakutia
The corresponding donation agreement was signed by Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, and Vasily Efimov, Director of the Innovation Development Fund of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
The funds allocated to the fund will be used during 2023-2025 for joint development of software products by IT companies of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The main areas of application of IT solutions: geological exploration, mining and enrichment, maintenance and repair of equipment, industrial safety, etc. The software being developed should take into account the current needs of ALROSA in terms of import substitution.
To implement the agreement a special Council will be formed, which will include representatives of ALROSA and the Innovation Development Fund of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Among other things, the Council will approve the list and amount of funding for IT projects, their implementation schedule, technical specifications, etc.
According to Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA is currently implementing several dozen projects in the field of digitalization of production, which cover almost all areas and business processes. Some of the IT solutions are developed and implemented by specialists of the company itself.
At the same time, the need for modern software is growing every year, the increase in production efficiency increasingly depends on the introduction of complex software, which also needs to be adapted to the specifics of mining and specifically ALROSA.
This task has become even more urgent against the background of the withdrawal of a number of foreign developers from the market, the CEO of ALROSA said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished