De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
Yesterday
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
World Jewellery Confederation to launch CIBJO Academy
The CIBJO Academy will be headed by industry veteran Ken Scarratt.
The content will be relevant to the entire spectrum of the gemstone and jewellery industries and cover natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, principles of responsible sourcing, the operation of gem laboratories, marketing, and more.
“Year in and year out, the various working groups within CIBJO have worked to produce and the keep up to date what are undoubtedly the most authorotative sets of harmonised standards and nomenclature in the jewellery industry,” said Dr. Cavalieri. “They have formed the basis of a number of ISO standards and various government regulations, and have guided gemmologists and standards compliance bodies throughout the industry. But, because they often are voluminous and very technical, we felt that they often do not reach the grass roots of the business. The role of the CIBJO Academy will be to remedy this, providing easy and comprehensible access to what is a treasure-trove of knowledge and research.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished