World Jewellery Confederation to launch CIBJO Academy

World Jewellery Confederation President Gaetano Cavalieri announced the establishment of the CIBJO Academy, which will be responsible for the preparation and delivery of educational programmes and materials, suitable for jewellery professionals and the consuming public, about standards, operating principles and terminology developed within CIBJO’s various commissions and expert committees.

The CIBJO Academy will be headed by industry veteran Ken Scarratt.

The content will be relevant to the entire spectrum of the gemstone and jewellery industries and cover natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, principles of responsible sourcing, the operation of gem laboratories, marketing, and more.

“Year in and year out, the various working groups within CIBJO have worked to produce and the keep up to date what are undoubtedly the most authorotative sets of harmonised standards and nomenclature in the jewellery industry,” said Dr. Cavalieri. “They have formed the basis of a number of ISO standards and various government regulations, and have guided gemmologists and standards compliance bodies throughout the industry. But, because they often are voluminous and very technical, we felt that they often do not reach the grass roots of the business. The role of the CIBJO Academy will be to remedy this, providing easy and comprehensible access to what is a treasure-trove of knowledge and research.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



