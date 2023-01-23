The JV of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel submitted an application for an auction for the Kolmozersk lithium deposit

The Polar Lithium company, which is a joint venture of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel, has submitted an application for an auction for the right to use the subsoil of the Kolmozersk lithium deposit in the Murmansk region.

The Kolmozersk deposit alone contains almost 19% of all lithium reserves in Russia, TASS reports.

In addition, the Arctic Lithium company has applied for the Polmostundra lithium deposit, also located in the Murmansk region.

The auction for both fields will be held on February 14. The final number of bidders will be known on January 30. The starting price for two objects is 2.18 billion rubles, after the adoption of a new method of calculating payments last year, it was reduced by 6.5 times.

Back in April 2022, Norilsk Nickel and Rosatom agreed to create a joint venture that will participate in the auction for this field.

According to the requirements of the Government of the Russian Federation, the auction participant must have electric generating enterprises in the Murmansk region, as well as facilities for processing lithium-containing raw materials, operating nickel, cobalt and lithium-containing materials.

In addition, experience is needed in launching at least one large-scale project in the field of development of metal deposits with capital expenditures of more than 50 billion rubles.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





