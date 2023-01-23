Exclusive
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
The JV of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel submitted an application for an auction for the Kolmozersk lithium deposit
The Kolmozersk deposit alone contains almost 19% of all lithium reserves in Russia, TASS reports.
In addition, the Arctic Lithium company has applied for the Polmostundra lithium deposit, also located in the Murmansk region.
The auction for both fields will be held on February 14. The final number of bidders will be known on January 30. The starting price for two objects is 2.18 billion rubles, after the adoption of a new method of calculating payments last year, it was reduced by 6.5 times.
Back in April 2022, Norilsk Nickel and Rosatom agreed to create a joint venture that will participate in the auction for this field.
According to the requirements of the Government of the Russian Federation, the auction participant must have electric generating enterprises in the Murmansk region, as well as facilities for processing lithium-containing raw materials, operating nickel, cobalt and lithium-containing materials.
In addition, experience is needed in launching at least one large-scale project in the field of development of metal deposits with capital expenditures of more than 50 billion rubles.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished