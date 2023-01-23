Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

Yesterday

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

BGD completes its diamond drilling program at Tunkillia Gold Project

Today
News

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (BGD) has confirmed that its diamond drilling program at the Tunkillia Gold Project has been completed, comprising a total of 2,201m of diamond drilling plus 602m of RC and mud rotary pre-collars.
The diamond drilling program was to target the depth extensions of the cornerstone 223 Deposit (965koz Au) and the new ~500m long Area 51 gold zone that was announced in September 2022.
The core samples have been dispatched for cutting and assaying, and results are expected to be received during February, March and April. These results will inform an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the 223 Deposit, anticipated for April 2023. Also, the company will evaluate the potential to establish a new MRE at the Area 51 gold zone.
Barton MD Alex Scanlon said: “We are pleased to complete this program, and we thank Resolution Drilling for a job well done.
We believe this is just the start for this system, and expect the results of this drilling to provide key insights into the regional structural model, and to strengthen future Resource modelling.”

Aruna Gaiotonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

