BGD completes its diamond drilling program at Tunkillia Gold Project

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (BGD) has confirmed that its diamond drilling program at the Tunkillia Gold Project has been completed, comprising a total of 2,201m of diamond drilling plus 602m of RC and mud rotary pre-collars.

The diamond drilling program was to target the depth extensions of the cornerstone 223 Deposit (965koz Au) and the new ~500m long Area 51 gold zone that was announced in September 2022.

The core samples have been dispatched for cutting and assaying, and results are expected to be received during February, March and April. These results will inform an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the 223 Deposit, anticipated for April 2023. Also, the company will evaluate the potential to establish a new MRE at the Area 51 gold zone.

Barton MD Alex Scanlon said: “We are pleased to complete this program, and we thank Resolution Drilling for a job well done.

We believe this is just the start for this system, and expect the results of this drilling to provide key insights into the regional structural model, and to strengthen future Resource modelling.”



Aruna Gaiotonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

