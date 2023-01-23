Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Shanta expands West Kenya’s mineral resource to 1.72Moz

Shanta Gold has expanded the mineral resources at the West Kenya project, in Kenya, to 1.72 million ounces (Moz) of gold.
The East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer said the project's indicated resource also rose 91% to 722 000 oz, for gold grading 11.45 g/t.
Shanta chief executive Eric Zurrin said the West Kenya project continues to deliver material growth and quality results.
“Not only was there a significant conversion of the deposit into Indicated ounces, but these ounces yet again demonstrated high grades…,” he said.
Zurrin said as the company diversifies its portfolio in Tanzania with Singida’s first gold pour in March, West Kenya demonstrates the group’s clear growth potential to shareholders.
Another mineral resource update is due next month, once Shanta converts a large part of the Ramula deposit into indicated resources.
The West Kenya Project covers 580 km² of the highly prospective and underexplored greenstone Archaean Busia-Kakamega Gold Belt in western Kenya.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

