Shanta expands West Kenya’s mineral resource to 1.72Moz

Shanta Gold has expanded the mineral resources at the West Kenya project, in Kenya, to 1.72 million ounces (Moz) of gold.

The East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer said the project's indicated resource also rose 91% to 722 000 oz, for gold grading 11.45 g/t.

Shanta chief executive Eric Zurrin said the West Kenya project continues to deliver material growth and quality results.

“Not only was there a significant conversion of the deposit into Indicated ounces, but these ounces yet again demonstrated high grades…,” he said.

Zurrin said as the company diversifies its portfolio in Tanzania with Singida’s first gold pour in March, West Kenya demonstrates the group’s clear growth potential to shareholders.

Another mineral resource update is due next month, once Shanta converts a large part of the Ramula deposit into indicated resources.

The West Kenya Project covers 580 km² of the highly prospective and underexplored greenstone Archaean Busia-Kakamega Gold Belt in western Kenya.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

