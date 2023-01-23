Exclusive

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Robex, Taurus ink financing deal to advance Kiniero gold project

West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources has appointed Taurus Mining Finance Fund No.2 as its exclusive arranger for a funding package of up to $115 million for the development of Robex’s Kiniero gold project in Guinea.
The funding package is comprised of a $35 million bridge facility to be used towards the early site work program and the engineering leading up to a definitive feasibility study (DFS), which is expected to be released in the second quarter of the year.
It said up to $100 million project finance facility would be used to refinance the bridge and fund capital development and working capital costs as well as up to $15 million cost overrun facility to cover unforeseen expenditures above contingencies built-in the current design.
The mandate letter between Robex and Taurus includes term sheets for the three facilities containing customary terms and conditions.
In particular, the bridge is subject to confirmatory due diligence, while the project finance and cost overrun are subject to the release of the DFS satisfactory to Taurus funds.
“We are pleased to move forward with the appointment of Taurus Funds as a potential funding source to accelerate the construction of the project,” said Robex chief executive Benjamin Cohen.
He said they remain on track to deliver their first pour in the first quarter of 2024.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

