De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

Anglo loads the first LNG dual-fuelled vessel

Anglo American says its newly launched LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ vessel, the Ubuntu Harmony, has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from its Kumba operations in South Africa.
The vessel is the first of 10 LNG dual-fuelled new-build ships that Anglo will introduce to its chartered fleet during 2023 and 2024, delivering an estimated 35% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel. 
It said the use of LNG will also lead to a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vessel exhausts, while new technology also eliminates the release of unburnt methane.
“We are proud to see the Ubuntu Harmony begin its voyage transporting future-enabling products from our mines to our customers around the world,” said Anglo American's Marketing business chief executive Peter Whitcutt.
“This milestone cements our vision to be a leader in low carbon shipping, a natural extension of our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040.”
The Ubuntu fleet is a key component of Anglo American's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 - with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030 - all part of Anglo American's wider ambition to halve Scope 3 emissions by 2040.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

