Anglo loads the first LNG dual-fuelled vessel

Anglo American says its newly launched LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ vessel, the Ubuntu Harmony, has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from its Kumba operations in South Africa.

The vessel is the first of 10 LNG dual-fuelled new-build ships that Anglo will introduce to its chartered fleet during 2023 and 2024, delivering an estimated 35% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel.

It said the use of LNG will also lead to a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vessel exhausts, while new technology also eliminates the release of unburnt methane.

“We are proud to see the Ubuntu Harmony begin its voyage transporting future-enabling products from our mines to our customers around the world,” said Anglo American's Marketing business chief executive Peter Whitcutt.

“This milestone cements our vision to be a leader in low carbon shipping, a natural extension of our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040.”

The Ubuntu fleet is a key component of Anglo American's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 - with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030 - all part of Anglo American's wider ambition to halve Scope 3 emissions by 2040.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

