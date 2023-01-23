IIG collaborates with Finestar Educational Institute to launch a Gem & Jewellery institute

The International Institute of Gemology (IIG Surat), the renowned educational institution in the gems and jewellery industry since 1965, is collaborating with Finestar Educational Institute.

IIG has decided to open one more branch in the heart of the diamond hub – Gujarat Hira Bourse, Icchapore spread across 10,000 sq ft, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, providing a full-fledged educational training centre for learners of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery. IIG’s certificates are globally recognised and are perfect for entrepreneurs as well as anyone looking to start a flourishing career in the gems and jewellery industry.

Rahul Desai, CEO of IIG, has been appointed as the Executive Director of Education for Finestar Educational Institute.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

