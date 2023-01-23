Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

IIG collaborates with Finestar Educational Institute to launch a Gem & Jewellery institute

Today
News

The International Institute of Gemology (IIG Surat), the renowned educational institution in the gems and jewellery industry since 1965, is collaborating with Finestar Educational Institute.
IIG has decided to open one more branch in the heart of the diamond hub – Gujarat Hira Bourse, Icchapore spread across 10,000 sq ft, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, providing a full-fledged educational training centre for learners of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery. IIG’s certificates are globally recognised and are perfect for entrepreneurs as well as anyone looking to start a flourishing career in the gems and jewellery industry.
Rahul Desai, CEO of IIG, has been appointed as the Executive Director of Education for Finestar Educational Institute.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version