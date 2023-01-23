Tanishq opens its first store in Abu Dhabi in UAE

Tanishq’s opened its flagship store in Abu Dhabi on the iconic Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi. The jewellery brand’s expansion plans in the region remain on track with 6 stores now open in the UAE and further expansion into Sharjah and Qatar planned in Q1 2023.

Tanishq’s 2000 square-foot store in the capital houses exclusive Indian jewellery collections in 18K and 22K gold and diamonds, solitaires, kundan, polki, and coloured stones from collections as diverse as Colour Me Joy, Utsaah, Alekhya, Romance of Polki and Glow Up. The space itself is equally noteworthy with jaali (net) designs and motifs inspired by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, not to mention Arabesque arches and hallways adding a certain Arabian charm, as per the press release.

Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Limited said: “Our rapid expansion in the UAE is a testament to how quickly we have managed to capture the imagination of the discerning local audience with our unrivalled offering and unparalleled service. Now that we’re in the capital you can say we have truly arrived in the UAE, and we look forward to replicating and building on our success here as we continue our expansion in the region.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished