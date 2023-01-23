Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

Tanishq opens its first store in Abu Dhabi in UAE

Tanishq’s opened its flagship store in Abu Dhabi on the iconic Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi. The jewellery brand’s expansion plans in the region remain on track with 6 stores now open in the UAE and further expansion into Sharjah and Qatar planned in Q1 2023.
Tanishq’s 2000 square-foot store in the capital houses exclusive Indian jewellery collections in 18K and 22K gold and diamonds, solitaires, kundan, polki, and coloured stones from collections as diverse as Colour Me Joy, Utsaah, Alekhya, Romance of Polki and Glow Up. The space itself is equally noteworthy with jaali (net) designs and motifs inspired by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, not to mention Arabesque arches and hallways adding a certain Arabian charm, as per the press release.
Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Limited said: “Our rapid expansion in the UAE is a testament to how quickly we have managed to capture the imagination of the discerning local audience with our unrivalled offering and unparalleled service. Now that we’re in the capital you can say we have truly arrived in the UAE, and we look forward to replicating and building on our success here as we continue our expansion in the region.”

