Epiroc to supply R200m equipment to SA platinum mine

Epiroc, an equipment manufacturer, has won a large order for low-profiling mining equipment from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) for use at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa.

ARM ordered drill rigs, loaders and mine trucks for use at the mine.

The mine is restarting after operations have been paused for care and maintenance for the past few years.

The order is valued at more than R200 million and was booked in the first quarter of 2023.

“We are excited to, once again, provide equipment to the Bokoni platinum mine . . . supporting ARM as they restart and operate the mine in the most productive and safe way possible,” Epiroc chief executive Helena Hedblom.

The machines ordered are built with a low profile well suited for the mine’s low tunnel heights. The equipment includes Boomer face-drilling rigs, Boltec and Cabletec rock-reinforcement rigs, Scooptram loaders and Minetruck haulers.

Other advanced features include, for example, the Boomer machines being equipped with a pilot hydraulic control system that further improves drilling accuracy.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

