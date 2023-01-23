Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

Epiroc to supply R200m equipment to SA platinum mine

Epiroc, an equipment manufacturer, has won a large order for low-profiling mining equipment from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) for use at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa.
ARM ordered drill rigs, loaders and mine trucks for use at the mine. 
The mine is restarting after operations have been paused for care and maintenance for the past few years.
The order is valued at more than R200 million and was booked in the first quarter of 2023.
“We are excited to, once again, provide equipment to the Bokoni platinum mine . . .  supporting ARM as they restart and operate the mine in the most productive and safe way possible,” Epiroc chief executive Helena Hedblom.
The machines ordered are built with a low profile well suited for the mine’s low tunnel heights. The equipment includes Boomer face-drilling rigs, Boltec and Cabletec rock-reinforcement rigs, Scooptram loaders and Minetruck haulers. 
Other advanced features include, for example, the Boomer machines being equipped with a pilot hydraulic control system that further improves drilling accuracy.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

