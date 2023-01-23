Eastern Platinum extends terms for Crocodile River PGMs tailings concentrate with Impala

Eastern Platinum has extended the terms for Crocodile River tailings concentrate with Impala Platinum, which was first signed in 2020 for delivery of platinum group metals (PGMs) tailings concentrate to Impala.

“We are targeting to restart the Zandfontein underground section to extract high-grade PGMs in 2023, which is already under an off-take agreement with Impala,” said Eastplats chief executive Wanjin Yang.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

Eastplats owns, directly and indirectly, several PGM and chrome assets in South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

