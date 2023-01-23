Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

China's gold import increases from Switzerland and Russia in 2022

Today
News

According to the latest gold import data release, China imported more gold from Switzerland last year and stepped-up gold purchases from Russia.
Swiss exports of gold to China were at four-year highs in 2022, with China importing 524 tonnes of gold worth around $33 bn as against imports of 354 tons in 2021, according to Swiss customs data.
According to data published by Russia’s customs agency recently, China also increased its purchases of Russian gold, importing 6.6 tons of gold from Russia in 2022, which is an increase of 67% from 2021.
China’s Central bank also stepped-up gold purchases at the end of last year, buying 30 tons of gold in December, which followed its November purchase of 32 tons of gold.  China's gold reserves now total 2,010 tons.
Lower gold prices in 2022, economic uncertainty, and inflation worries spurred additional buying from other countries as well. While Switzerland exported 188 tons to Turkey, Singapore imported 69 tons of gold from Switzerland, and Thailand purchased 92 tonnes.
However, Swiss exports to India slowed to 224 tonnes in 2022 from 507 tonnes in 2021.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version