India's polished diamond exports dip 28.25% in December 2022, rough imports too down by 27.32%

The overall gross export of polished diamonds at $ 1270.36 mn in the month of Dec 2022 is showing a decline of 28.25% as compared to $ 1 770.61 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross imports of polished diamonds at $ 102.30 mn in the month of Dec 2022 is showing a decline of 30.72% as compared to $ 147.67 mn for the same period of the previous year.

For the period Apr 2022 - Dec 2022, the overall gross exports of polished diamonds at $ 16 625.45 mn are showing a decline of 7.67% as compared to $ 18 006.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross imports of polished diamonds at $ 1 046.06 mn are showing a decline of 6.66% as compared to $ 1 120.68 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of polished diamonds in DTA at $ 371.84 mn is showing a growth of 35.82 as compared to $ 273.77 mn for April – December 2021. The overall gross imports of polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 674.22 mn is showing a decline of 20.39% as compared to $ 846.91 mn for the same period of April – December 2021.

Rough diamond imports for the month of December 22 show $1525.15 mn as against $ 2 098.49 mn in December 2021, registering a decrease of 27.32 %.

For the period Apr-Dec 2022, rough imports recorded $13,209.65 mn compared to $ 13,649.07 mn in April - December 2021, a decrease of 3.22%.

Imports of rough diamonds at $ 13 209.60 mn in Apr 2022 - Dec 2022 have shown a decline of 3.22% compared with the imports at $ 13 649.07 mn for the previous year. In volume terms, the gross import of rough diamonds at 99 275 000 carats during Apr 2022 - Dec 2022 has shown a decline of 23.16% compared with the imports at 129 195 000 carats during the previous year.

Provisional gross export of polished lab grown diamonds for the period Apr 2022 - Dec 2022 at $ 1 330.18 mn shows a growth of 44.10% over the comparative figure of $ 923.11 mn for the same period of the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished