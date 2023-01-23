Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

India's polished diamond exports dip 28.25% in December 2022, rough imports too down by 27.32%

The overall gross export of polished diamonds at $ 1270.36 mn in the month of Dec 2022 is showing a decline of 28.25% as compared to $ 1 770.61 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross imports of polished diamonds at $ 102.30 mn in the month of Dec 2022 is showing a decline of 30.72% as compared to $ 147.67 mn for the same period of the previous year.
For the period Apr 2022 - Dec 2022, the overall gross exports of polished diamonds at $ 16 625.45 mn are showing a decline of 7.67% as compared to $ 18 006.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross imports of polished diamonds at $ 1 046.06 mn are showing a decline of 6.66% as compared to $ 1 120.68 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of polished diamonds in DTA at $ 371.84 mn is showing a growth of 35.82 as compared to $ 273.77 mn for April – December 2021. The overall gross imports of polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 674.22 mn is showing a decline of 20.39% as compared to $ 846.91 mn for the same period of April – December 2021.
Rough diamond imports for the month of December 22 show $1525.15 mn as against $ 2 098.49 mn in December 2021, registering a decrease of 27.32 %.
For the period Apr-Dec 2022, rough imports recorded $13,209.65 mn compared to $ 13,649.07 mn in April - December 2021, a decrease of 3.22%.
Imports of rough diamonds at $ 13 209.60 mn in Apr 2022 - Dec 2022 have shown a decline of 3.22% compared with the imports at $ 13 649.07 mn for the previous year. In volume terms, the gross import of rough diamonds at 99 275 000 carats during Apr 2022 - Dec 2022 has shown a decline of 23.16% compared with the imports at 129 195 000 carats during the previous year.
Provisional gross export of polished lab grown diamonds for the period Apr 2022 - Dec 2022 at $ 1 330.18 mn shows a growth of 44.10% over the comparative figure of $ 923.11 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

