A favorable environment for investment in gold in 2023

The year 2023 promises to be a favorable period for investment in gold. Some analysts are very optimistic about the prospects of this safe haven asset.

Thus, Jurg Kiner, the chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital, predicts that gold quotations may rise in the coming year to $2.500-4.000 per ounce.

In their "shock forecasts" (scenarios, the probability of which is estimated by investors as underestimated), Standard Chartered and Saxo Bank, for their part, expect that the price of the yellow metal may eventually rise to $3.000, according to the Danish bank, and up to $2.250 - according to the forecast of the British credit institution.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





