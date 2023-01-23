CIBJO and Turkish Jewellery Exporters Association sign MOU

The heads of the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) and the Turkish Jewellery Exporters' Association (TJEA) have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding, pledging the intent of the two organizations to cooperate closely in nurturing the development of both the Turkish and international jewellery, gemstone and precious metals industries.

According to the agreement, CIBJO and TJEA will develop programmes to educate members of the gemstone, precious metals and jewellery sectors in Türkiye about the principles of ethical business practices, responsible sourcing, sustainability, Corporate Social Responsibility and harmonized standards and nomenclature.

These will be based on the CIBJO Blue Book series, which covers diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, the operation of gem labs and principles of responsible sourcing, and other guidance documents, including CIBJO’s laboratory-grown diamond guide.

“Türkiye is today a lynchpin in our industry, not only as a major manufacturer and consumer of jewellery, but also as a gateway to the growing markets of Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, for which it serves as a primary trading and production hub,” said Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri, CIBIO President. “The World Jewellery Confederation hopes that this important agreement not only supports the growth and development of the Turkish industry, and well as its increased involvement in the work that we do, but also the expansion of a vibrant and ethical jewellery trade throughout its region.”



