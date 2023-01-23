Exclusive
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
23 january 2023
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
CIBJO and Turkish Jewellery Exporters Association sign MOU
According to the agreement, CIBJO and TJEA will develop programmes to educate members of the gemstone, precious metals and jewellery sectors in Türkiye about the principles of ethical business practices, responsible sourcing, sustainability, Corporate Social Responsibility and harmonized standards and nomenclature.
These will be based on the CIBJO Blue Book series, which covers diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, the operation of gem labs and principles of responsible sourcing, and other guidance documents, including CIBJO’s laboratory-grown diamond guide.
“Türkiye is today a lynchpin in our industry, not only as a major manufacturer and consumer of jewellery, but also as a gateway to the growing markets of Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, for which it serves as a primary trading and production hub,” said Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri, CIBIO President. “The World Jewellery Confederation hopes that this important agreement not only supports the growth and development of the Turkish industry, and well as its increased involvement in the work that we do, but also the expansion of a vibrant and ethical jewellery trade throughout its region.”
