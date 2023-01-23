BlueRock ordered to suspend of Kareevlei operations

BlueRock Diamonds has suspended operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa, following an impromptu visit by officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

The officials cited Sections 54 and 55 of the Mines Health and Safety Act when they instructed BluRock to suspend activities at the mine until they rectify the identified contraventions.

The sections address an inspector's power to deal with dangerous conditions and the power to order compliance.

The miner disagreed with the officials’ findings.

"It is emphasized that the contraventions which were identified do not place employees or other workers on the site at risk, and management is of the opinion that the instruction to suspend operations is not appropriate given the nature of the findings," said BlueRock.

The diamond junior said it is dealing with the issues raised by the DMRE, most of which are related to the processing plant.

BlueRock said the site is expected to be operational by January 27.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

