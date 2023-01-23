Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

23 january 2023

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

BlueRock ordered to suspend of Kareevlei operations

Today
News

BlueRock Diamonds has suspended operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa, following an impromptu visit by officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
The officials cited Sections 54 and 55 of the Mines Health and Safety Act when they instructed BluRock to suspend activities at the mine until they rectify the identified contraventions.
The sections address an inspector's power to deal with dangerous conditions and the power to order compliance.
The miner disagreed with the officials’ findings.
"It is emphasized that the contraventions which were identified do not place employees or other workers on the site at risk, and management is of the opinion that the instruction to suspend operations is not appropriate given the nature of the findings," said BlueRock.
The diamond junior said it is dealing with the issues raised by the DMRE, most of which are related to the processing plant.
BlueRock said the site is expected to be operational by January 27.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version