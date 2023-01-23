Exclusive

Ghana seeks to diversify from gold, diamonds

Today
News

Ghana wants to diversify from gold, diamonds, bauxite and manganese, according to media reports citing a government official.
Business Ghana quoted deputy minister of land and natural resources in charge of mining, George Mireku Duker as saying that the West African nation is seeking investment in base metals, notably copper, nickel, zinc, chromium and lithium.
He said Ghana welcomes private sector proposals for partnership in exploring and developing the country’s mineral potential.
Duker said Ghana is implementing mining-friendly policies coupled with strict compliance with environmental, social and governance standards.
“More importantly, we need to minimise the political influence in the minerals space,” he said.
Ghana gold production dropped by 29.9% to just above 2.8 million ounces in 2021 from 4.02 million ounces in 2020 and 4.57 million ounces in 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

