Marula engages Geofileds to conduct copper exploration at Tanzania project

Marula Mining, an African-focused mining and development company, has appointed exploration and mining service company Geofields to commence copper exploration work at the Kinusi Copper Project in Tanzania.

Work at the Kinusi Project, where the company has secured a 49% commercial interest in Takela Mining Tanzania in 10 granted copper mining licenses in Mpwapwa District in the Dodoma Region of central Tanzania, is to commence next month.

It said exploration at Kinusi will focus initially on the small-scale shallow copper mining activities which have demonstrated potentially widespread high-grade copper mineralisation.

Geofields exploration activities will further focus on more than 30 additional surface exposures of copper mineralisation that were identified from previous work completed by the company’s technical representatives and consultants and Takela in November 2022.

Previous samples taken by the company from Kinusi reported copper grades of 7.28%, 19.12% and 31.32%.

“Kicking off these initial activities at the Kinusi mine only reaffirms our belief in the potential to develop a low-cost copper mining operation with sales of copper concentrates to the international markets,” said Marula chief executive Jason Brewer.

He said copper prices have risen beyond $9,000 per tonne, and demand is expected to increase as the transition to renewables and electric vehicles accelerates.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished