“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Yesterday

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

Marula engages Geofileds to conduct copper exploration at Tanzania project

Today
Marula Mining, an African-focused mining and development company, has appointed exploration and mining service company Geofields to commence copper exploration work at the Kinusi Copper Project in Tanzania. 
Work at the Kinusi Project, where the company has secured a 49% commercial interest in Takela Mining Tanzania in 10 granted copper mining licenses in Mpwapwa District in the Dodoma Region of central Tanzania, is to commence next month.
It said exploration at Kinusi will focus initially on the small-scale shallow copper mining activities which have demonstrated potentially widespread high-grade copper mineralisation.
Geofields exploration activities will further focus on more than 30  additional surface exposures of copper mineralisation that were identified from previous work completed by the company’s technical representatives and consultants and Takela in November 2022.
Previous samples taken by the company from Kinusi reported copper grades of 7.28%, 19.12% and 31.32%.
“Kicking off these initial activities at the Kinusi mine only reaffirms our belief in the potential to develop a low-cost copper mining operation with sales of copper concentrates to the international markets,” said Marula chief executive Jason Brewer.
He said copper prices have risen beyond $9,000 per tonne, and demand is expected to increase as the transition to renewables and electric vehicles accelerates.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

